Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.