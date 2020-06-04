General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted General Electric’s ranking:

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.