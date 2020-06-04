General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 748.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:GD opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

