Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Shares Up 2.9%

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 131,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Gen III Oil Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

