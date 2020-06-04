Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gecina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gecina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

GECFF opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

