G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,602,000 after buying an additional 165,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,502,000 after buying an additional 227,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 92,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

