FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Vernon James Ellis Sells 3,000 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.80 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.