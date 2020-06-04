FS KKR Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $123,220 and have sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

