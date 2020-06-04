FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman Sells 445,359 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,803,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.