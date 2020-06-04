Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fearnley Fonds cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE FRO opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.