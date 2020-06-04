FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSNUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S has an average rating of Hold.

FSNUY opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.37. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

