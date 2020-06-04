Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 55.00% of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

