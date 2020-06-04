FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $20.45 on Monday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

