Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 387,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 20,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

