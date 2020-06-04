Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $25,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 387,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 20,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 20,482,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,228,400. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

