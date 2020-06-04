Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 187.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of FLXN opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.05. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

