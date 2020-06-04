Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after buying an additional 716,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,446,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $184.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $196.75.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.