Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,994,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,815,732.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $7,273,237.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

