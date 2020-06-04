Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 247.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after buying an additional 1,326,729 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,396,500. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

