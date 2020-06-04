First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 10%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) was up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 407,556 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 755,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 million and a P/E ratio of -27.27.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

