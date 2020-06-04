Financial Survey: Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) & DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 7.90 -$2.42 million N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 0.13 $67.01 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy Funds.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy Funds and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy Funds N/A N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 3.92% 3.09% 0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royale Energy Funds and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR beats Royale Energy Funds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy Funds

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

