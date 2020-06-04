Financial Review: Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (OTCMKTS:BBVA)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2.39% 7.36% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metro Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 5 1 0 2.00 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 6 4 0 2.17

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $770.89 million 0.11 -$233.16 million ($0.14) -6.93 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 0.81 $3.93 billion $0.74 4.51

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank. Metro Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Metro Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

