Financial Contrast: Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) vs. Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aphria has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 6.65 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -40.55

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

