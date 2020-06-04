Fani Titi Sells 49,279 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Fani Titi sold 49,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £98,065.21 ($128,999.22).

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.20 ($2.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.53.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

N91 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

