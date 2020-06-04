Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Sidoti

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Sidoti from $80.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

EXPO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Exponent has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

