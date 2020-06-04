Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Evolent Health in a research note issued on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

Evolent Health stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $524.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 677,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 439,149 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 413,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

