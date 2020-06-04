Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CEO Mark Casale Buys 50,000 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESNT opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

