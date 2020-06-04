Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after buying an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,833,000 after buying an additional 356,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,472. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.