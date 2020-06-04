EQM Midstream Partners’ (EQM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile
EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.
