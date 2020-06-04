EQM Midstream Partners’ (EQM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.26. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

