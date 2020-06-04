Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $370,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $83.81 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

