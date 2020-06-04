Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.38). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.