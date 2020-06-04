Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 381,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

EPD opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

