Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

