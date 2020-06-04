Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Entergy worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,098,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.59. 3,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,364. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.