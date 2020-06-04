Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $438,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,430,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $336,075.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00.

ENPH stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

