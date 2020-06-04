Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $47.86 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

