ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ENB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Ephrata National Bank. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

