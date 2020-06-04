Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $32,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 598,880 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,935. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

