ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

EKTAY stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.74.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

