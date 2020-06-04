ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

EKTAY stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

