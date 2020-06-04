Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.19–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.63 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.98–0.85 EPS.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

Elastic stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $425,714,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $4,831,213. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

