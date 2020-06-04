Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.98)-($0.85) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.27 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.98–0.85 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 616,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock worth $4,831,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

