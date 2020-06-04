Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.98–0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.62 million.Elastic also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.98)-($0.85) EPS.

NYSE ESTC opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $4,831,213. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

