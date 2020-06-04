Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.19)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.80 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.98–0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.86.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 616,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,213. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

