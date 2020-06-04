Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $104.10.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $624,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,625,441.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

