Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESTC stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $425,714,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $265,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,476,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,213 over the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

