Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,167,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $717,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $265,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00.

ESTC opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

