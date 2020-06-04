ELA Coin (ELAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.02023263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00179286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00125387 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.