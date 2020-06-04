El Pollo LoCo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,500% compared to the typical volume of 86 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $519.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CL King began coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,472,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 542,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.