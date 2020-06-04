Effect.AI (EFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,675.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $5.31 million and $10,675.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006113 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars.

