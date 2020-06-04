Ecsc Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 4.7%

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.93), 3,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.62.

Ecsc Group Company Profile (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

